STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Strong winds improve national capital’s air quality to ‘moderate’

A government forecasting agency said the air quality is likely to improve further to the “satisfactory” category.

Published: 05th January 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Airforce personnel during the rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade in foggy cold winter morning near India Gate. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality improved significantly to the “moderate” category on Monday morning owing to rain and strong winds.

A government forecasting agency said the air quality is likely to improve further to the “satisfactory” category.

The national capital’s air quality index (AQI) was 148 at 10 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 354 on Sunday and 443 on Saturday. 

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said intense rains lashed Delhi and winds gusting up to 30 kmph swept the city on Sunday under the influence of a strong Western Disturbance affecting northwest India, dispersing pollutants. 

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 39.9 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday to 2:30 pm on Sunday.

More rain is likely on Monday. The maximum wind speed will be around 30 kmph, the IMD said.

The central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI is likely to remain “moderate” to “satisfactory” on Monday and Tuesday.

It said the city’s ventilation index — a product of mixing depth and average wind speed — would be 5,000 m2/s on Monday and Tuesday.

Mixing depth is the vertical height at which pollutants are suspended in the air. It reduces on cold days with calm wind speed.

A ventilation index lower than 6,000 sqm/second, with the average wind speed less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for the dispersal of pollutants.

NCR AQI improves too

After a spell of rain, the average air quality improved from “very poor” to ‘moderate’ levels in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, while it reached ‘satisfactory’ category in Gurgaon. 

Gurgaon and Faridabad last had a ‘moderate’ air day on December 15, Noida on December 14, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad on November 27, official figures from corresponding dates showed.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Delhi Air Quality
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp