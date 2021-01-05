VHP, Bajrang Dal workers detained during protest over temple demolition in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members were detained by police during a protest on Tuesday over the demolition of a Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

The temple was demolished on Sunday by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in accordance with court orders as part of the ongoing Chandni Chowk beautification plan.

The protesters, carrying saffron flags and raising slogans, took out a march from the Gauri Shankar Mandir to the site where the temple existed.

They were stopped by police at a barricade.

According to VHP spokesperson Mahendra Rawat, around 15-20 workers and leaders, including Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna, vice president Surendra Gupta, secretary Raviji and Bajrang Dal state convener Bharar Batra were detained during the protest.