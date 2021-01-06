STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blame game continues over Chandni Chowk Hanuman temple demolition row 

AAP said that the BJP-ruled North Municipal Corporation of Delhi had submitted an affidavit in Delhi High Court which says that the civic body will demolish the structure.

Published: 06th January 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police barricades set up near the site where a temple was demolished in Chandni Chowk Delhi Monday Jan. 4 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The issue of demolition of the Hanuman temple in Chandni Chowk is far from over.

While the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday attacked the Delhi BJP for hurting the sentiments of Hindus for demolishing the structure, Bhartiya Janata Party stressed that it was the AAP-led Delhi government, which is responsible.

Defending its position the AAP said, that the BJP-ruled North Municipal Corporation of Delhi had submitted an affidavit in Delhi High Court which says that the civic body will demolish the structure.

“The BJP does not have the required police force for such demolitions, but they deploy thousands of police personnel at night to demolish a temple,” questions Saurabh Bhardwaj, national spokesperson of AAP.

AAP said according to the affidavit of the BJP, the saffron party had stated that due to Diwali it (North MCD) could not proceed with the demolition of the temple.

“How is it possible that without informing the Mayor and the standing committee of BJP, their top official is writing an affidavit and saying we have done all the preparations, the temple will soon be demolished. BJP leader Adesh Gupta should answer,” further questioned the MLA from Greater Kailash.  

However the BJP has vehemently denied these allegations and in turn put the entire blame on the Delhi government.

“Arvind Kejriwal used the name of lord Hanuman in his election campaign but he is no true devotee, the temple was razed under the watch of AAP government and they are solely responsible for hurting the sentiments of locals who had no problem with the structure. The Religious Committee of Delhi government should have stopped this demolition. We want the temple to be re-constructed at the same spot” said Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta.

Both the sides are attacking each other on this issue giving it a political colour, a day after demolition AAP workers even reached the spot and held a protest at the site.

Parlad Singh Sawhney from AAP, is the MLA from Chandni Chowk. Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members were detained by police during a protest on Tuesday over the demolition of a Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

The temple was demolished on Sunday by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in accordance with court orders as part of the ongoing Chandni Chowk beautification plan.

The protesters, carrying saffron flags and raising slogans, took out a march from the Gauri Shankar Mandir to the site where the temple existed.

They were stopped by police at a barricade.A senior police official said 27 protesters who gathered near the Gauri Shankar temple were detained.

