Caught on camera: Delhi Police arrest man for thrashing calf with brick

Published: 06th January 2021 10:37 AM

Image of a calf used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police registered an FIR and arrested a man who was seen beating a calf in East Delhi area after it hit him while he was passing by. The video of the incident has gone viral.

According to Delhi Police, a team rushed to the spot on the receipt of a call and found the calf in an injured condition.

The calf was then sent for medical examination to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and proper medical treatment was provided to it there.

"When Delhi Police came to know about the incident, a case was registered against one Kamal Singh, resident of Budha Marg Mandawali and he was later arrested in this case," said Deepak Kumar, DCP East.

Further investigation is underway. 

animal cruelty calf Delhi Police CCTV
