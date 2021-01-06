STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi man arrested for hitting calf

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man has been arrested for allegedly thrashing a calf in east Delhi's Mandawali and leaving the animal writhing in pain, police said on Wednesday.

A CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media and the police has identified the man as Kamal Singh, a resident of the locality.

Police said after they received information regarding the incident, they rushed to the spot and found the calf in injured condition.

It was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for medical examination and a proper treatment was given to it, a senior police officer said.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the man passing through a road with some documents in his hand when the calf, standing near to a cow, charges towards him and just about hits him.

The man gets unnerved as his documents fell on the ground, leaving him angry.

The video then shows the man spanking and kicking the animal before he collects his documents.

He then again thrashes the calf multiple times with a stone, leaving it in pain so much so that it struggles to even stand on its feet, the footage shows.

"On the basis of DD (daily diary) entry and the CCTV footage, a case has been registered under section 11.

1 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the accused arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said.

 

