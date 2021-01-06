STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Metro's Aqua Line sees highest ridership post COVID-19 lockdown 

However, these ridership figures are still way short of the average daily ridership on the line before the pandemic.

A metro train leaves Azadpur metro station after Delhi Metro resumed services. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Noida-Greater Noida Metro, also known as the Aqua Line, had 10,418 passengers on Monday—its highest single-day ridership since resumption of the services after the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The New Year has begun on a positive note for NMRC as it achieved the highest ridership of 10,418 passengers on the first Monday of 2021 (January 4) after resuming services post lockdown,” NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said in a statement.

“This rise can be attributed to the fact that passengers have faith in the safety standards of NMRC and consider the Aqua Line as a safe and secure mode of public transport,” Maheshwari added.

The Aqua Line had an average daily ridership of 22,758 in March 2020 when it stopped service as the lockdown was announced.

The service resumed in September but ridership dipped due to fear of infection among riders, leading to average daily passenger count of 7,915 in December, even as the NMRC said it was ensuring implementation of all Covid-19 protocols. 

