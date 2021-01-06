STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

WATCH | Heavy rain, hailstorm in parts of Delhi-NCR

However, the temperature in Delhi and the national capital region is likely to witness a sharp fall in the upcoming days from tomorrow, predicted IMD.

Published: 06th January 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi and NCR. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi and national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday morning.

Gurgaon's Kherki Daula village along with some others area received heavy rains and hailstorm today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday predicted that the rainfall condition in the national capital will continue today.

The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 22 and 13 degree Celsius respectively in the national capital, the Department said in its forecast.

Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to fall further after today with the IMD forecasting dense fog on Thursday.

However, the temperature in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) is likely to witness a sharp fall in the upcoming days from tomorrow, predicted IMD.

"In upcoming days we expect that the minimum temperature, which at present is 10 to 11 degrees Celsius will likely to fall by at least four degrees and could reach at seven degrees resulting in an increase in the cold in Delhi-NCR," Anand Sharma additional director general of IMD on Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Delhi rains Delhi weather
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp