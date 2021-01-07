Aam Aadmi Party, Amarinder start another fresh ‘war’ over farm laws

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for “betrayal of the farmers by implementing the three new farm laws”.

Citing news reports about Punjab’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s comment that the state government has allowed farmers from elsewhere to sell their produce in the state, AAP alleged that the Congress government has implemented the contentious farm laws in the state.

However, the Punjab chief minister dismissed the reports as fake news and “highly irresponsible” saying Punjab was the first state to oppose the new farm laws.

“Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s statement had been mischievously twisted by one newspaper, with others picking it up,” Singh said. He also alleged that the AAP has been spreading misinformation on the farmers’ protest.

Singh had earlier slammed the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for implementing one of the laws in the national capital while supporting the farmers’ protest.

Both leaders had also engaged in a war of words on social media about a month ago.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha claimed that Ashu while briefing the media earlier in Punjab, has said that that the three farm laws have been implemented in Punjab.

“He also mentioned how all produce is being bought and sold as per the new laws. It was also confirmed that irrespective of notification, Punjab had opened its doors for farmers from neighbouring regions to sell their produce in the State, and there will not be any MSP. There cannot be a bigger fraud, a bigger betrayal than this,” added Chadha who is also the co-in charge of the AAP’s Punjab unit.

“With the backdoor implementation of the three black farm laws, Amarinder Singh has lied to everyone. e has betrayed not only the farmers of Punjab but the fields of Punjab, the land of Punjab and the ‘annadaatas’ (food providers) of Punjab. We demand the resignation of the Punjab CM for the backdoor entry and implementation of the farm laws,” he added.

Farmers from various parts of the country, mostly from Punjab, have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now demanding the repeal of the three agri laws.

The AAP has come out strongly in support of the protesting farmers.

Kejriwal has been continuously speaking out against the Centre’s “arrogance” and has urged the BJP-led government to agree to all the demands of farmers.