COVID-19 fallout: Restrictions on Kejriwal government spending due to pandemic continue

The fresh order issued by the finance department for rationalisation of expenditure and better revenue management doesn’t specify till when the curbs on government spending will last.

Published: 07th January 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Covid-19 impacting the Delhi government’s finances, the restrictions on expenditure will continue for now.

Unlike previous notices, however, the fresh order issued by the finance department for rationalisation of expenditure and better revenue management doesn’t specify till when the curbs on government spending will last.

The preceding order issued on November 6, when the third wave of the pandemic was at its peak in the national capital, clearly stated that restrictions would remain in effect till December 31.

This time, the order signed by Manju Sahoo, joint director (budget), finance department, says the restrictions “are extended till further orders”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of finance, had in July 2021 ordered all expenses to be authorised by his department.

In September, the department had withdrawn the directive but within a week the curb was reintroduced given the pressure on resources.

The cap on expenses has significantly impacted planning as well as projects in the city, said Delhi government officials.

“With non-availability of funds, various departments have shelved their projects. Budget is being sanctioned only for ‘essential’ purposes for the time being. We are hoping for improvement soon,” said a city government official.

