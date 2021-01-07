Delhi child rights body sets new high in resolving complaints in 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) disposed of 890 cases during the three-month period from October to December 2020, a record for the body.

“The Commission shall continue to promote the cause of the children, be their relentless advocate and amplify their voices. The progressive outlook of the Government of Delhi’s political leadership and its officers without whom this would not have been done,” said Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, DCPCR.

As per the child rights body, the disposal rate this quarter is nearly 8 times the earlier average disposal rate and highest since DCPCR has been constituted. In the earlier quarter-July to September 2020, the Commission disposed 432 cases.

DCPCR has been receiving complaints of violation of child rights, pertaining to education, health and nutrition, child labour and trafficking, juvenile justice and other such matters.

In the last quarter, out of a total of 890 cases, 533 complaints related to missing children, 195 complaints related to Right to Education and another 125 complaints related to health and nutrition of children were resolved.

The DCPCR has been making crucial interventions through grievance resolution. It is the monitoring authority in cases of missing child.

“The Department of Women of Child Development played a progressive role in the matter. Besides, with the efforts of DCPCR, the Department of Health ensured that ‘Vitamin A’ syrup is provided to the children during immunisation at the Anganwadis and is made available all over Delhi,” added Kundu.