STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi child rights body sets new high in resolving complaints in 2020

As per the child rights body, the disposal rate this quarter is nearly 8 times the earlier average disposal rate and highest since DCPCR has been constituted.

Published: 07th January 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) disposed of 890 cases during the three-month period from October to December 2020, a record for the body.

“The Commission shall continue to promote the cause of the children, be their relentless advocate and amplify their voices. The progressive outlook of the Government of Delhi’s political leadership and its officers without whom this would not have been done,” said Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, DCPCR.

As per the child rights body, the disposal rate this quarter is nearly 8 times the earlier average disposal rate and highest since DCPCR has been constituted. In the earlier quarter-July to September 2020, the Commission disposed 432 cases.  

DCPCR has been receiving complaints of violation of child rights, pertaining to education, health and nutrition, child labour and trafficking, juvenile justice and other such matters. 

In the last quarter, out of a total of 890 cases, 533 complaints related to missing children, 195 complaints related to Right to Education and another 125 complaints related to health and nutrition of children were resolved.

The DCPCR has been making crucial interventions through grievance resolution. It is the monitoring authority in cases of missing child.

“The Department of Women of Child Development played a progressive role in the matter. Besides, with the efforts of DCPCR, the Department of Health ensured that ‘Vitamin A’ syrup is provided to the children during immunisation at the Anganwadis and is made available all over Delhi,” added Kundu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights Anurag Kundu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp