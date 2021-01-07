STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No case of bird flu in national capital but officials on alert': Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

While reports are still awaited of the samples collected, according to the AAP government, no case has been reported yet in the national capital till now.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fearing outbreak of bird flu in the national capital, the Delhi government has formed 11 rapid response teams to monitor potential hotspots on Thursday. The decision was taken by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who chaired a meeting on Thursday with officials of animal husbandry department to review the preparedness. 

While reports are still awaited of the samples collected, according to the government, no case has been reported yet in the national capital till now. In the past 10 days, cases of Avian Influenza have been reportedly increasingly from many parts of the country.

While Sisodia directed intensive monitoring across Delhi the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ guidelines have been immediately implemented across city’s poultry marketplaces. He also directed the officials to carry out large scale sample collection and ensure frequent reporting of the same. According to the government, on October 28, 2020, an alert was issued to all doctors and concerned people of the state and issued a directive to monitor bird flu. 

Following this, on January 4, 2021, a guideline was issued to all the doctors to continue their regular sample collection and its strict monitoring. Sisodia, further directed the officials to keep a close watch on the poultry birds coming in from neighbouring states. He also instructed them to keep a close watch on the birds at major bird sites, especially poultry markets, water bodies, zoos among other potential hotspots.

Eleven rapid response teams have been formed which are regularly collecting samples the report are expected by next week, he said. Director of the Delhi Zoo, Ramesh Pandey, said that proper sanitary work along with use of proper use of disinfectants for intensive care of enclosures with birds is being carried at the park, which is in the list of potential hotspot.

Here are a few do’s and don’ts that can prevent spread of the flu:

