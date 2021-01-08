AIIMS, Fortis win awards for contribution in healthcare sector

By Express News Service

The contribution of healthcare majors and corporates for COVID health services was recognised at the Sixth India Health and Wellness Awards. Instituted by the Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council, the awards were given by the Minister of State of Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, at a virtual ceremony.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) received the Special Jury award.

​AIIMS received it for its multi-pronged COVID management effort, while FOGSI was honoured for its efforts to reduce anaemia for an ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’.

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre, New Delhi, bagged the Gold award in the ‘Healthcare Delivery Brand’ category, while the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), healthcare non-profit organisation, won the Silver award in the ‘Public Health Initiative’ category.

Consumer major Godrej Appliances received the Gold award in the ‘COVID Protection Project’ category, while Gurgaon-based Medanta — The Medicity received the same award in ‘COVID Care Brand’ category.

Congratulating the winners, Minister of State of Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, who joined the virtual event from Aurangabad, said, “COVID has increased trouble for us but we will continue to fight it together.” Kamal Narayan, CEO, IHW Council added: “Since the initial days of the outbreak, these private enterprises in their own capacity have been working with dedication in fighting COVID with the government.”

Other winners of the health and wellness awards were Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Ashoka Medicover Hospital, Medika Bazaar, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, Aster DM Healthcare, Okaya Power, Roche Diabetes Care India, HCL Healthcare, The American India Foundation Trust, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, and Your DOST Health Solutions.