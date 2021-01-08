STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS, Fortis win awards for contribution in healthcare sector

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi, and the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India received the Special Jury award. 

Published: 08th January 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi

By Express News Service

The contribution of healthcare majors and corporates for COVID health services was recognised at the Sixth India Health and Wellness Awards. Instituted by the Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council, the awards were given by the Minister of State of Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, at a virtual ceremony. 

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) received the Special Jury award. 

​AIIMS received it for its multi-pronged COVID management effort, while FOGSI was honoured for its efforts to reduce anaemia for an ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’. 

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre, New Delhi, bagged the Gold award in the ‘Healthcare Delivery Brand’ category, while the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), healthcare non-profit organisation, won the Silver award in the ‘Public Health Initiative’ category. 

Consumer major Godrej Appliances received the Gold award in the ‘COVID Protection Project’ category, while Gurgaon-based Medanta — The Medicity received the same award in ‘COVID Care Brand’ category. 

Congratulating the winners, Minister of State of Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, who joined the virtual event from Aurangabad, said, “COVID has increased trouble for us but we will continue to fight it together.” Kamal Narayan, CEO, IHW Council added: “Since the initial days of the outbreak, these private enterprises in their own capacity have been working with dedication in fighting COVID with the government.” 

Other winners of the health and wellness awards were Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Ashoka Medicover Hospital, Medika Bazaar, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, Aster DM Healthcare, Okaya Power, Roche Diabetes Care India, HCL Healthcare, The American India Foundation Trust, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, and Your DOST Health Solutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 AIIMS Fortis
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp