Delhi court awards seven-year jail term to ISIS terrorist

Published: 08th January 2021 08:20 AM

While the NIA sought maximum punishment of life imprisonment for the convict, advocate Qausar Khan, appearing for Shajahan, sought leniency for him.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday awarded seven-year jail term to an ISIS terrorist for conspiring to commit terror acts and waging war against the government. 

Special Judge Praveen Singh also imposed a fine of  Rs 73,000 on Kerala resident Shajahan Velluva Kandy who was arrested on July 1, 2017 at IGI Airport on deportation by the Turkish authorities.

Shajahan was convicted for the offences punishable under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 125 (waging war against the government of India), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of IPC and sections 18 (conspiracy to commit terror act), 38 (membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (support given to a terrorist organization) of UA (P) Act.

While the NIA sought maximum punishment of life imprisonment for the convict, advocate Qausar Khan, appearing for Shajahan, sought leniency for him.

