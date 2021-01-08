STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fund crunch: AAP demands fresh MCD polls immediately in Delhi

AAP, which has been launching attacks on the civic bodies, has termed the last fifteen years of BJP rule rule as 'black age' of corruption. 

AAP Logo

AAP is hoping to win the civic body polls slated to be held next year.  (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With civic employees once again sitting on protest due to non-payment of salaries, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out at the BJP on Thursday calling for municipal corporations to be dissolved and fresh elections to be held immediately. 

“The BJP has failed miserably in running the MCDs. Due to their massive corruption, the MCD has now become bankrupt. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP should immediately dissolve the MCDs and leave. They should hold fresh elections for the MCDs,” said AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj. 

AAP, which has been launching attacks on the civic bodies, has termed the last fifteen years of BJP rule rule as “black age” of corruption. 

The party is hoping to win the civic body polls slated to be held next year. Bhardwaj also demanded the resignation of former Delhi BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari, under whose leadership BJP won the last municipal elections.

He alleged that Tiwari misled the people by making false promises and did not bring a single penny from the Centre and he should resign as a Member of Parliament. 

​Tiwari, however, hit back at the AAP government for not releasing pending funds to the civic bodies. He said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not concerned about municipal workers. 

“Kejriwal is not releasing Rs 13,000 crore to the civic bodies as recommended by Delhi Finance Commission. By not releasing the funds, Kejriwal is forcing municipal employees to die of starvation. CM is not capable of running Delhi according to the constitution,” said the BJP leader.

