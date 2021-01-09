STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bird Flu: 35 crows found dead in Delhi, samples collected for testing

According to sources from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, four samples each were collected from Mayur Vihar and Hastsal, and one was collected from Dwarka.

Published: 09th January 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Forest department official picks a sick crow from a roadside near Jal Mahal in Jaipur, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. A bird flu alert has been sounded in Rajasthan after the presence of the dreaded virus was confirmed in dead crows and other birds in Rajasthan. (Photo | PTI)

Forest department official picks a sick crow from a roadside in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As many as 17 crows were found dead at a park in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3, two at a DDA park in Dwarka, and 16 in Hastsal village of West district on Saturday, following which the Delhi government collected samples to investigate for avian influenza that has been seen in several parts of the country.

According to sources from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, four samples each were collected from Mayur Vihar and Hastsal, and one was collected from Dwarka.

"After receiving reports about the death of some crows in A2, Central park located in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took note of the incident and directed the concerned department to immediately visit the spot. A rapid response team visited the place and found 17 dead crows in the park out of which four samples were collected," the Deputy CM's office informed.

The remaining carcasses were disposed of at a deep burial. Bio-security measures were followed and the area was properly sanitized. Instructions have also been given to attendants in the park to report any more deaths of the birds.

The collected samples have been submitted to a laboratory in Palam which will then be sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease and Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on January 9 by a special messenger of the department. The samples from DDA Park, Hastsal Village in the West district have been sent to the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Punjab's Jalandhar. The samples have been sent to different laboratories for faster results.

Earlier on Friday, 104 samples were sent to Ludhiana after birds were found dead at the same three locations in Delhi - Mayur Vihar, Dwarka, and Hastsal.

The Animal Husbandry Department, however, has not confirmed any instance of bird flu so far.

The Centre on Friday requested states and Union Territories (UTs) to increase awareness regarding the safety of poultry or poultry products and has also issued appropriate advisories to restore consumer confidence affected by rumors is put to rest.

These six include Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat.

In Lucknow, authorities of the Zoological Garden increased the bird monitoring after the Kanpur Zoological Park confirmed the death of four birds. The cause of death of birds at Kanpur Zoological Park is not yet clear. Their samples have been sent to the Animal Disease Laboratory of Bhopal under high security, officials said.

Authorities at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dhanuri wetland, and Surajpur wetland in the national capital are on high alert and have given precautionary warnings and protocols to the staff members.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government has declared the whole state as a 'Controlled Area' in view of the outbreak of bird flu affecting birds including poultry in the neighbouring states. A complete ban on the import of live birds including Poultry and unprocessed Poultry meat for any purpose was banned into the state with immediate effect till January 15, 2021. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi bird flu Bird Flu Mayur Vihar
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp