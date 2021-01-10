STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bird flu: Delhi's Sanjay Lake declared 'alert zone' after 17 more ducks found dead

The samples from the dead ducks have been sent for testing to ascertain whether bird flu was the cause of death.

Published: 10th January 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A DDA worker chemically disinfects the Sanjay Lake area in Trilokpuri in New Delhi

A DDA worker chemically disinfects the Sanjay Lake area in Trilokpuri in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a bird flu scare in different parts of the country, 17 more ducks were found dead at Sanjay Lake on Sunday, prompting authorities to declare it an ‘alert zone’, officials said. This comes a day after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) closed the famous water body-cum-park following the death of 10 ducks on the premises.

The samples from the dead ducks have been sent for testing to ascertain whether bird flu was the cause of death. Besides, the officials said, 91 crows have been found dead in 14 DDA parks in the last few days.
 A senior DDA official said samples have been taken by the officials of Delhi government and medicines were sprayed. 

“Four crows’ deaths were also reported from red fort and few other places on Sunday,” he said. The fresh samples have also been sent to Jalandhar for testing and examination. 

After receiving the results, which are expected on Tuesday, the Delhi government will take decisions and take measures accordingly. As a precautionary measure, parks at Hauz Khas and Dwarka Sector 9 and Sanjay lake have been closed and disinfection, spraying is being held. 

“Medicines are being given to the birds that have survived as per the medical instructions,” said a DDA official.  

Rapid response teams have been formed in every district to contain the spread and conduct proper surveillance. The veterinary officers are conducting proper surveys in all bird markets, wildlife establishments and water bodies across Delhi. 

The special focus of the teams are Poultry Market, Ghazipur, Shakti Sthal Lake, Bhalswa Lake, Sanjay Lake, Delhi Zoo, DDA Parks, situated at Hauz Khas village, Pashchim Vihar and Dwarka.

The Delhi government on Saturday ordered closure of Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days as a precautionary measure against the spread of bird flu and banned importing live birds to the city. 

​Announcing this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government was keeping a close watch on incidents of birds. Cases of bird flu have been registered in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Delhi Development Authority Delhi bird flu Bird Flu Avian influenza Sanjay Lake Delhi bird deaths
