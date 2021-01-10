STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CBI arrests two in New Delhi for sale, purchase of child porn on social media

Both accused were produced before the Saket court here and have been remanded to Judicial Custody up to January 22.

Published: 10th January 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused in an on-going investigation of a case related to the alleged sale and purchase of child sexual abuse material on social media platforms.

Both accused were produced before the Saket court here and have been remanded to Judicial Custody up to January 22.

The agency registered a case against a private person under section 14 of POCSO Act, 2012 and under section 67-B of Information Technology Act, 2000 on the allegations that the accused was advertising over Instagram account for sale of objectionable material including child pornographic material.

It was further alleged that the said accused had purchased a large volume of data, from another accused person, which was stored over cloud-based websites containing objectionable material including child pornography material and made payment to him through Pay-TM for the same.

"Thereafter, the accused allegedly published an advertisement for the sale of said material over Instagram. On receipt of payments via Paytm / Google Pay etc. from the customer(s) / seekers, the accused was allegedly sharing the said objectionable material with them through Whatsapp, Telegram, Instagram and other social media platforms. It was also alleged that he has gained monetary benefits and was indulging in these activities since 2019," the CBI said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child porn social media CBI cybercrime
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp