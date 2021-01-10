STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fog engulfs parts of Delhi on Sunday

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 18 and 10 degree Celsius with shallow fog in the morning.

Delhi Fog, Delhi winters

Fog in Rajpath in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shallow fog engulfed parts of the Delhi on Sunday morning including Jahangir Puri and Anand Vihar areas of the national capital.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has been recorded at 309 with "very poor" category today, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

The cold weather conditions in the city have become an ordeal for the many homeless people to survive the chilly nights, following which many people took refuge at the night shelters in the Kashmere Gate area.

Speaking to ANI, Ankit, the caretaker of the night shelter said, "Thirty people are staying here. Sanitiser and masks have been made available for everyone in view of COVID-19. They get a thermal screening every day if anybody found with high temperature, we keep him in isolation shelter"

"If someone falls sick we send them to Mohalla clinic here or if someone is is critically ill, we do send them to the nearby hospital," he added.

A person taking shelter here said, "We are able to sleep here we are being provided many facilities including food, clothes, blankets. We can avail free medical services and medicines if we fall ill."

People here were seen sleeping while maintaining distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

