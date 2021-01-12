A new centre for PwDs

By Express News Service

The state-of-the-arts Global Resource Centre in Gurugram is underway. Approximately two kilometers from Huda City Centre, it will provide services like Smart Centre, a Sensory Park, Center for Employment, Centre of Excellence for Early Intervention & Inclusive Education to Persons with Disability (PwD). The whole idea centres on bridging the physical, attitudinal and financial barriers for PwDS.

Dr Jitender Aggarwal

According to Dr Jitender Aggarwal, Founder Sarthak Educational Trust, currently, the disability sector faces four major challenges - first, paucity of efforts in promoting inclusion and empowerment to PwDs in familial, social or professional fronts. “The second one is the need to create an inclusive environment outside the periphery of organisations engaged in providing services to PwDs. There is also a lack of dedicated human resources to best cater to the needs of the sector. And, lastly the pressing need of exploring international collaborations to promote Research & Development. At the new centre, these four requirements would be met in an inclusive environment.” To provide differently-abled children innovative play-spaces and special education; and to extend vocational training services to disabled youth through practical orientation and experiential learning in learning labs.

Designed by Sagar Batra, the centre also will include tactile sensibility and audio instructions for the visually impaired. Sign language guidelines will be there in the building for the hearing impaired. In terms of making the centre accessible for physically disabled the specialised ramps are planned. Parallel to the wheelchairs would be placed for an easy movement. Large enough washroom doors will be constructed so that it gives enough room for wheelchair movement. Aggarwal says, “Complete premises would be accessibly designed considering the requirements of PwDs for entry, access to utilities & services and transit within the floor as well as between floors in normal and emergency situations.”

