Debate, discussion key to democracy: Lok Sabha Speaker

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that people’s faith in democracy has continued to increase stressing that in the last seven decades the Indian democracy has continuously thrived and strengthened itself.

Birla said that the strength of Indian democracy could be seen from the fact that the transfer of power has always taken place smoothly and as per democratic traditions,

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Youth Parliament 2021, Birla hailed the contribution of the youth in nation-building.

“For the nation to prosper, it is imperative for the youth to make a significant contribution which is their responsibility as well as duty. In the coming years, Indian youth will be at the forefront of an innovation-based world through their technical knowledge and skills,” said Birla in his address in the Central Hall of the Parliament.

He stressed on democratic values of debate and discussion.

“In a democracy, we share our thoughts and experiences, debate and discuss and then reach a conclusion after extensive discussion. This is the strength of the democratic system that gives everyone the right to express their views,” added Birla.

This year the National Youth Parliament Festival is being organized as a part of National Youth Festival which is celebrated every year from January 12 to 16.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said new initiatives have been taken this year to involve the youth in fulfilling the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

Highlighting the significance of the Central Hall, the Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh said that the idea of Youth Parliament was mooted to expose the parliamentarians of tomorrow with the parliamentary procedures.