STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Debate, discussion key to democracy: Lok Sabha Speaker

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Youth Parliament 2021, Birla hailed the contribution of the youth in nation-building.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that people’s faith in democracy has continued to increase stressing that in the last seven decades the Indian democracy has continuously thrived and strengthened itself.

Birla said that the strength of Indian democracy could be seen from the fact that the transfer of power has always taken place smoothly and as per democratic traditions,

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Youth Parliament 2021, Birla hailed the contribution of the youth in nation-building.

“For the nation to prosper, it is imperative for the youth to make a significant contribution which is their responsibility as well as duty. In the coming years, Indian youth will be at the forefront of an innovation-based world through their technical knowledge and skills,” said Birla in his address in the Central Hall of the Parliament. 

He stressed on democratic values of debate and discussion.

“In a democracy, we share our thoughts and experiences, debate and discuss and then reach a conclusion after extensive discussion. This is the strength of the democratic system that gives everyone the right to express their views,” added Birla.

This year the National Youth Parliament Festival is being organized as a part of National Youth Festival which is celebrated every year from January 12 to 16. 

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said new initiatives have been taken this year to involve the youth in fulfilling the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

Highlighting the significance of the Central Hall, the Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh said that the idea of Youth Parliament was mooted to expose the parliamentarians of tomorrow with the parliamentary procedures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Om Birla Lok Sabha National Youth Parliament
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp