Delhi BJP seeks L-G’s intervention in rebuilding Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met Baijal and urged him to intervene in the matter.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police barricades set up near the site where a temple was demolished in Chandni Chowk Delhi Monday Jan. 4 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders on Monday sought the intervention of Lt Governor Anil Baijal for reconstruction of the Hanuman temple demolished by civic authorities earlier this month at Chandni Chowk.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri’met Baijal and urged him to intervene in the matter.

There is “resentment” among people of Chandni Chowk over the demolition of Hanuman Mandir and removal of the ancient ‘Peepal’ tree there, Gupta said.

“It is very unfortunate that in the name of beautification, the Public Works Department of the Kejriwal government demolished the sacred Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk,” Gupta claimed.

The temple was demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) as an ‘encroachment’ after a High Court order, paving way for ongoing Chandni Chowk redevelopment project of the Delhi government.

The AAP and the BJP have blamed each other over the demolition of the temple. The AAP has been assailing the BJP over demolition of the temple by NDMC ruled by it.

Delhi BJP president questioned why the CM government took the matter of the temple to the court, especially when its religious committee had the authority to resolve the matter.

A delegation of VHPand Chandni Chowk Vyapar Mandal also met Baijal and submitted a memorandum, demanding reconstruction of the temple, said Mahendra Rawat,VHP Delhi unit.

(With PTI inputs)

