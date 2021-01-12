Flower Power

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 12th January 2021

Ranjan and (right) Co-Founder Amit Tiwari with the Product Debut of the Year trophy by Spiritz Achievement Awards 2021

By shantanu david
Express News Service

Beor360 just won the Product Debut of the Year at the Spiritz Achievement Awards 2021, run by one of the alcobev industry’s most prominent publications.The brand, which takes its name from the Anglo-Saxon word for beer plus numerals “to let people know that this beer can be enjoyed by everybody”, was founded by Rishabh Ranjan and Amit Tiwari, and incorporated under Brewking Beverages in Delhi, late 2018. India’s newest beer company then began a-brewing in February 2020, ready to introduce its two products — a craft wheat beer and a premium lager — to the Delhi markets by April of that year, but the pandemic broke out. Ranjan, Founder and CEO, reminisces, “We had to push to a soft launch in June and a full launch in September. Luckily, beer has a shelf life of 12 months, and our earlier brews moved out fairly quickly, and we have been brewing and selling more and more since.”

Currently, the two beers, retailed in 330ml bottles at `120 each, are only available in Delhi and Gurugram, but “we are expanding into the Uttar Pradesh market in the coming weeks as well as Telangana followed by Maharashtra, which will be a combination of Mumbai, Pune and Goa,” says Ranjan while noting, “We are primarily looking to enter the metropolitan cities of these states and build our brand presence, before moving on to Tier-1 and 2 cities.”

While using water sourced from the Bhutan stretch of the Himalayas, orange peels from South America, hops from Germany, one thing that gives Beor360’s wheat beer a distinct character is the addition of chamomile which bequests the brew with a bouquet of floral lightness, marking it as quite distinct from other craft brews. “We worked for a long time with our brew master on that, because we wanted to stand out among the several homegrown beer brands that are coming out now,” explains Ranjan.

Indeed, that’s one reason Ranjan and Tiwari are in no rush with the expansion of their product, unlike the several new Indian beer brands that entered international markets of late. “Sure, Australia, Singapore and other countries in Asia and Europe, are always great markets for beers, and hopefully we will go there eventually. But we originally started this company to have great domestic brews that catered to the Indian customer, and that is what we will concentrate on for now. After all, we are still a very young company,” signs off Ranjan.

