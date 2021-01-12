Officials told to complete co-operative society polls in national capital

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: With the election process of the managing committees of various cooperative societies in the national capital is incomplete, administrators appointed for the purpose have been directed by the office of register to take ‘necessary corrective measures’ and submit the status report regularly.

The order was issued after dereliction of the duty was noticed.

“All the administrators are hereby directed to file regular reports on their performance in managing the affairs of the societies to which they are appointed on monthly basis and also complete the process of election to the managing committee,” says the circular issued by Devinder Singh, secretary (cooperation) cum-registrar of societies (RCS).

It also asked them to take action for redressal of members grievances and pay attention to, conduct of election, audit and also for removal of causes of supersession.

“It has been observed that in some cases the administrators, for various reasons, have not proactively acted in accordance with the mandate and have not been able to complete the process of election to the managing committee within the specified time….It is, therefore, necessary that the performance of the administrators is evaluated regularly periodically,” the notice further says.

The administrators are specifically appointed for the purpose.

“It is the duty of the administrator to take necessary corrective measures to hold elections within a period of 90 days as provided under the DCS Act, 2003,” says the circular.

The officials, privy to the matter, said that the assistant registrar, deputy registrar, and additional RCS would review such reports submitted by the administrators within seven days for necessary action.

“After the review, the matter put up the matter to the RCS on file for appraisal and further directions within the 07 days of the receipt of such reports,” said an official.

