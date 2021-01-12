STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Officials told to complete co-operative society polls in national capital

The office of register also asked them to take action for redressal of members grievances and pay attention to, conduct of election, audit and also for removal of causes of supersession.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the election process of the managing committees of various cooperative societies in the national capital is incomplete, administrators appointed for the purpose have been directed by the office of register to take ‘necessary corrective measures’ and submit the status report regularly. 

The order was issued after dereliction of the duty was noticed.

“All the administrators are hereby directed to file regular reports on their performance in managing the affairs of the societies to which they are appointed on monthly basis and also complete the process of election to the managing committee,” says the circular issued by Devinder Singh, secretary (cooperation) cum-registrar of societies (RCS).

It also asked them to take action for redressal of members grievances and pay attention to, conduct of election, audit and also for removal of causes of supersession.

“It has been observed that in some cases the administrators, for various reasons, have not proactively acted in accordance with the mandate and have not been able to complete the process of election to the managing committee within the specified time….It is, therefore, necessary that the performance of the administrators is evaluated regularly periodically,” the notice further says. 

The administrators are specifically appointed for the purpose.

“It is the duty of the administrator to take necessary corrective measures to hold elections within a period of 90 days as provided under the DCS Act, 2003,” says the circular.

The officials, privy to the matter, said that the assistant registrar, deputy registrar, and additional RCS would review such reports submitted by the administrators within seven days for necessary action.

“After the review, the matter put up the matter to the RCS on file for appraisal and further directions within the 07 days of the receipt of such reports,” said an official.

Dereliction of duty comes to the fore

The order was issued after dereliction of the duty was noticed.

The directive cautioned and stated that the performance of administrators is regularly monitored.

The circular further asked them to take prompt action for redressal of grievances of members 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Cooperative Society Polls
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp