Clear ‘wire mess’ in Chandni Chowk, HC directs Delhi civic agencies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the tangles of overhead utility cables along the Chandni Chowk road, which is undergoing a major revamp to make the 1.3-kilometre-long stretch pedestrian-friendly.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli directed various agencies including the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, BSES and mobile service providers to comply with the order of removing hanging wires and cables from the Mughal-era market.

The court further cautioned them saying that non-compliance of the order would invite contempt action.

The court was hearing a plea by the counsel for nodal officers, appointed by the court to ensure timely completion of the project.

The plea stated that during the inspection of ongoing work in Chandni Chowk on December 28, it was found that overhead cables still existed despite instructions.

He further submitted that MTNL was not cooperating in the project and feeder pillars are yet to be shifted.

Overhanging cables has been a matter of concern for years in the Walled City.

Despite several interventions from the Lieutenant Governor and local MP Dr Harsh Vardhan, the area is still not rid of the entangled web of wires and cables.

Naushad Ahmed Khan, the additional standing counsel of the Delhi government who was appearing for Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), also sought direction to various agencies to remove wires.

Khan further informed the court that ‘redevelopment of Chandni Chowk project’ may be the theme of Republic Day tableau for Delhi for this year and the agencies were not adhering to the timeline.

The court was also apprised that the hanging wires along both carriageways are not electrical wires but they might be internet cables or DTH cables.

Garima Gupta, managing director, SRDC inspected Chandni Chowk on December 28 during which concerned officials of the agencies including BSES and MTNL were also present.

Expressing concern overhanging utility cables, she directed deputy commissioner (City-Sadar Paharganj zone) and nodal officer of North MCD to convene a meeting in three days to ensure removal of wires of mobile and satellite television channels service providers by January 7.

She also asked the concerned officials and police to take punitive action against the violators, if it reappears in future after its removal.

The MD issued directions to the municipal corporation for immediate removal of illegal hoardings, signboards, and banners including unipoles.

To prevent encroachment menace, she directed to set up joint proactive enforcement and placed bollards to stop unauthorised entry to the stretch.