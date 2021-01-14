STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20,000 doses of Covaxin land in Delhi; hospitals to give jab on six days a week

Bharat Biotech aims to dispatch around 55 lakh doses of vaccine to 11 states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, in the first phase.

Published: 14th January 2021

'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after acquiring Covishield vaccine, the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here on Wednesday received 20,000 doses of indigenous vaccine Covaxin, a product of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

The doses, which landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the morning, were taken to the RGSSH storage facility in the afternoon. 

Bharat Biotech aims to dispatch around 55 lakh doses of vaccine to 11 states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, in the first phase. The RGSSH has already received 2.64 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine.

The hospital received 22 boxes consisting of 26,400 vials of Covishield, produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Each box contains 1200 vials and each vial has 10 doses.

The vaccination will be carried out in hospitals on all days except Sundays. But in dispensaries, it will take place only four days a week.

“It is observed that in dispensaries regular vaccination takes place on Wednesdays and Fridays. Therefore, Covid vaccination would be carried out on the remaining four days,” the document read.

A list of healthcare workers eligible to receive the jab has been already uploaded on the CoWIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) platform and they will be receiving a message on their phones a day before the date of vaccination.

