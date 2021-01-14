Bird Flu: Duck which escaped mass culling at Sanjay Lake in Delhi falls sick 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A duck that escaped the mass culling at the famous Sanjay Lake here three days ago has left the staff wondering what to do with it.

Officials said they spotted the duck in the lake on Wednesday, two days after around 400 such birds were culled and buried after the outbreak of bird flu had been confirmed in Delhi.

"The duck must have gone astray when they were being taken to a plot for culling. We spotted it in lake waters on Wednesday," R Bishnoi, an official from the Delhi Development Department, said.

The duck, however, has fallen sick. Bird flu is suspected, he said.

"We tried giving antibiotics to the duck, but it did not yield results. The staff are emotional about it. So, we have decided not to kill it," he said.

Ducks were introduced into the lake in 1990.