STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Court summons MP Hans Raj Hans for providing 'ambiguous information' in affidavit

Delhi Police has charge-sheeted Hans Raj Hans for allegedly providing ambiguous information with respect to his educational qualification and tax liabilities of his and his family.

Published: 14th January 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Hans Raj Hans

BJP MP from North-West Delhi constituency Hans Raj Hans (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Wednesday issued a summon to BJP Lok Sabha member and noted Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans in connection with a case under 'Representation of People Act' for allegedly providing ambiguous information in election affidavit.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Dharmender Singh, after taking cognisance of the Delhi Police chargesheet filed under section 125 (A) Representation of People Act, issued the summon.

Delhi Police has chargesheeted Hans Raj Hans for allegedly providing ambiguous information with respect to his educational qualification and tax liabilities of his and his family, after a criminal case wathe 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The court also issued notice to Investigating Officer to file a report regarding the progress of the further investigation and for the purpose of certain clarifications.

The court further directed the police to conduct the further investigation expeditiously and whatever relevant material is collected during the same should be filed in the court in the form of a supplementary charge sheet.

"So far as the addition of sections of Indian Penal Code are concerned same shall be considered by this court at the time of consideration of charge," the court said.

"Cognizance of offence under 125 (A) Representation of People Act is taken. Accused (Hans) be summoned for next date on January 18," it noted further.

Advocates Sunil Kumar and Vikram Dua are representing the compliant Rajesh Lilothia, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Election as a Congress candidate against Hans Raj Hans from North West Delhi seat. Hans Raj Hans won the election, whereas Rajesh Lilothia finished third.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hans Raj Hans Election affidavit BJP MP Delhi BJP
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp