JNU allows entry of fourth-year PhD, MSc, MCA students in campus

The varsity earlier allowed only PhD Science students from persons with disability category and science students from other categories who require access to laboratories, to return to the campus

Published: 14th January 2021 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will allow entry of fourth-year PhD and MSc and MCA students in its fifth and sixth phase of reopening, from Friday and February 1, officials said.

"PhD students (fourth year only) from all science schools, special centers, other centers (both day scholars and hostlers) who require access to the laboratory are allowed to enter into the campus from Friday," read a circular issued by JNU registrar Pramod Kumar.

"MSc and MCA students (fourth semester only) from all science schools and special centers (both day scholars and hostlers) who require access to the laboratory are allowed to enter into the campus in the sixth phase of reopening starting February 1," he added.

The varsity earlier allowed only PhD Science students from persons with disability category and science students from other categories who require access to laboratories, to return to the campus from December 21.

It also for the first time announced the re-opening of the sports complex for "walking and running purposes" only, and canteen of Aravali Guest House and the India Coffee House for "takeaway facility" only -- all done as per the standard operating preventive measures laid by the government.

Also, keeping in view of the new infectious strain of COVID-19, the administration has decided to conduct testing camps in the university campus on regular intervals.

The JNU, which was physically shut in March last year in view of the ongoing pandemic, started its phased reopening of the campus on November 2.

