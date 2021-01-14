STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No new tax, plenty of promises in NDMC’s budget for Delhi residents

I can say with confidence that NDMC has been successful in ensuring all municipal services in an uninterrupted manner” said its chairman Dharmendra on Tuesday.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

digital tax

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has not proposed any new taxes in the next financial year in its budget announced on Wednesday keeping in mind the situation created by the pandemic. The civic body, which manages the Lutyens’ Zone and adjoining areas of the national capital, presented a budget with a moderate surplus of Rs 136.18 crore in the current financial year and Rs 172.47 crore for 2021-22.

“The financial year 2020-21 commenced in an unprecedented manner with a complete national lockdown on account of global Covid-19 pandemic which over the coming months only intensified followed by phase-wise unlocking process. I can say with confidence that NDMC has been successful in ensuring all municipal services in an uninterrupted manner” said its chairman Dharmendra on Tuesday.

NDMC listed number of measures taken to ensure uninterrupted services to its citizens during Covid times especially in health, sanitation and education. Taking learning from the pandemic, the civic body has put special emphasis on cleanliness, health services on priority for the next year.  NDMC will create a ‘Disaster Management Group’ to come up with an action plan and monitor its implementation during times of disaster. It will be allocated a sum of Rs 10 crore.

NDMC will establish a 50-bed Ayush hospital and also take up a new programme ‘AYUSH at doorstep in NDMC Schools and Old age homes’. A pilot project will be started to set up new science parks in five NDMC/Navyug schools in where students will have access to various apparatus.  The many major gardens in NDMC area will be taken up for major revamp to make them ‘world-class’ gardens. 

Civic agency has also proposed to start ‘Palika Net’—a complete reassessment of its data bandwidth requirement and create a single data back bone ‘Palika Net’ across NDMC area to cater to all of its applications with redundancy. The NDMC has proposed to give a sum of Rs 10 crore RWAs and Market Trade Associations (MTAs) of the NDMC area in the year 2021-22 with an objective to provide scope for local initiatives and flexibility for local action by the RWAs or the MTAs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp