Speaker Om birla holds talks with EU counterpart

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday held discussions with President of European Parliament David Sassoli. The two leaders discussed challenges posed by the pandemic and climate change.

The two sides noted that greater parliamentary exchanges were important to realize the full potential of India-EU relationship, particularly in trade and investment. Birla expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the European Union due to the pandemic and underscored the need for global action to overcome the challenge. They further noted that greater parliamentary exchange was important to realize the full potential of India-EU relationship, particularly in trade and investment.