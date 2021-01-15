STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi court directs UP jail superintendent to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti

The court was hearing a matter related to an alleged assault case of a security staff at All India Institute of Medical Sciences here in 2016.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court has directed jail superintendent of an Uttar Pradesh prison to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti before it on January 18.

Bharti is currently lodged in a UP jail in Sultanpur district.

He was arrested in the state under section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC for his alleged objectionable remarks.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey issued production warrant against Bharti on January 14 after the accused's advocate, Mohd Irshad, moved an exemption application on his behalf in the matter informing that he is currently lodged in judicial custody in a UP jail.

Bharti was earlier granted bail in the present case by a Delhi court.

The court observed that the present matter was at the stage of judgment and Bharti's presence was required before the judge.

"The production warrant be sent and served by DCP concerned to the Jail Superintendent concerned where accused is currently running in the custody through special messenger considering the fact that next date of hearing is January 18, 2021 at 2.15 pm and matter is at the stage of consideration/ judgement."

"Jail Superintendent concerned is directed to produce the accused Somnath Bharti without any fail on next date of hearing," the judge said.

The case was registered against Bharti and other accused under sections of rioting, damaging public property and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

The case was registered on the complaint of chief security officer of AIIMS on September 9, 2016.

According to the complainant, Bharti and others tried to encroach on government land and disrupt peace in the hospital.

The complainant said the MLA and about 300 of his supporters beat up security personnel who had asked them to leave the hospital premises.

