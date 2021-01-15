STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Urdu Academy set to launch online courses

The pandemic compelled us to shut the teaching centres where the academy was running certificate and diploma courses.

Published: 15th January 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Annual prize distribution function --Urdu teaching centre 2015-16 (Photo | Urdu Academy)

Annual prize distribution function --Urdu teaching centre 2015-16 (Photo | Urdu Academy)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  There is good news for Urdu lovers who want to learn the language. The Urdu Academy is planning to launch online courses after the pandemic forced suspension of the physical classes being run by the academy.

According to officials, the learning centres, which were closed in March, hadn’t been opened yet and possibilities to begin online courses are being explored given the circumstances.

The pandemic compelled us to shut the teaching centres where the academy was running certificate and diploma courses. We couldn’t reopen for various reasons. So, we are just trying to use this ‘opportunity’ to initiate digital learning. Modalities are being worked upon,” an official said.    

The academy runs Urdu learning centres to promote and spread the reach of Urdu, and to cater to the need of government offices. Professionals—artists, lawyers, police personnel, journalists, and government employees—can enrol themselves the certificate or diploma courses run by the academy. About 1,500 learners take admission in these courses every year. It also confers cash awards to three toppers.

As part of its digital initiative, the academy is also planning to digitise a rare collection of books in Dara Shikoh library at its headquarters. Efforts are also being made to prepare a digital catalogue so that users can easily check the availability of books.  

“We are also working on a proposal to prepare an online catalogue of books to facilitate the readers and research scholars. They will not need to visit the library physically to find out whether the book is available or not. They could just log on to our website and check. We have a good collection of rare books. We are making efforts to preserve them. We also have plans to digitise them,” said the official.   

For digitisation of books, the academy will soon start looking for an agency or it may seek assistance from Delhi Archives. The library has over 45,000 books and the academy intends to convert it into a National Urdu Library. It adds about 300 books every year to its collection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Urdu Delhi urdu academy
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp