Delhi registrar offices to ensure same-day delivery of papers

The revenue department has prepared a standard operating procedure (SoP) for smooth functioning and minimise hassle for registrants.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  People seeking registration of various statutory documents such as property sale deed and general power of attorney (GPA) will get them on the same day from now. The division commissioner office of the Delhi government has issued directions to all sub-registrars (SRs) to ensure the same-day release of the documents. 

The revenue department, as part of the ongoing reforms to improve reliability and transparency in the process of registering documents at sub-registrar offices, has prepared a standard operating procedure (SoP) for smooth functioning and minimise hassle for registrants. “As per the SoP, registered documents should invariably be delivered between 3 pm to 5 pm on the same day. The process for registration of the documents has been made online and the process is described in detail to ensure timely and hassle-free registration and elimination of ‘middlemen’ or touts,” said a Delhi government official. 

There are 15 sub-registrar offices in the national capital, which are empowered to issue a variety of statutory certificates or documents including registration of property, sale deed, share certificates, etc.  
Sanjeev Khirwar, principal secretary (Revenue), confirmed that the order had been issued to ensure timely delivery of the documents. 

“Sub-registrar offices need to hand over the registered documents on the same day. The order was issued following the complaints about the unnecessary delay,” he said. SR Shrivastava, a lawyer who deals with registration of documents, said the waiting period was more than a week before Covid pandemic. “Fewer people are coming for registration post-lockdown but people have to wait for a week at least. The same-day delivery order will certainly save time and effort,” he said.   

According to the SoP, applicants can seek appointments online which can also be rescheduled at their convenience. On the appointed day and time, they will be provided with a swipe card bearing a token number.“Token numbers will be displayed on the screen of the facilitation counter where applicants will go for clearance of documents. After clearance, all parties will be presented by the sub registrars. Upon acceptance by SR, the biometric division will take fingerprints and photographs and a receipt will be issued to the applicants. The registrants can collect the document on the same day,” said an official.

