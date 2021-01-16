STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Now, pay penalty for not wearing rear seat belt in west Delhi   

Delhi Traffic Police to also fine two-wheeler riders driving without rear-view mirrors in Western range; special drive being conducted from January 13 to 23.

Published: 16th January 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Seatbelt

A 3-point seat belt (Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons).

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Commuters not wearing rear seat belts in cars or driving two-wheelers without rear-view mirrors in west Delhi will have to face action as the traffic police has launched a special drive to create awareness about its importance to keep riders safe and prevent accidents, officials said on Friday.  

The Delhi Traffic Police has launched the special drive from January 13 to January 23 in the West and South West traffic districts of the national capital, infamous for accidents. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-Western Range) Prashant Gautam said he observed that the absence of rear-view mirror or not wearing rear seat belts had resulted in serious injuries and fatalities during accidents. 

He has directed traffic inspectors in the Western range to take action against those not adhering to these norms. The commuters and motorists will also be educated about road traffic rules and the importance of rear-view mirror in vehicles and wearing rear seat belts. 

An official order issued by DCP Traffic-Western Range) stated that driving without a rear-view mirror is not only “irresponsible” but also “dangerous” since it blocks a significant field of view of the driver, causing collisions with the faster moving vehicles from behind. “There is also very little compliance with provisions for use of rear-seat belts in cars.

This is reflective of poor awareness among riders on this crucial safety measure,” it said.  “There are already provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for both these issues,” DCP Prashant Gautam said.

Flying of drones prohibited ahead of R-Day
The Delhi Police on Friday prohibited operation of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons over the national capital from January 20 in view of Republic Day celebrations. The directive issued by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava will be in force from January 20 to February 15

ITBP personnel rehearse for parade
Braving the chilly winter, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Friday practiced in full swing at Rajpath for the Republic Day parade. “ITBP marching and band contingents practice at the Rajpath for Republic Day Parade 2021,” it tweeted. The ITBP also congratulated the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day on Friday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seat belt Delhi
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp