Now, pay penalty for not wearing rear seat belt in west Delhi   

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commuters not wearing rear seat belts in cars or driving two-wheelers without rear-view mirrors in west Delhi will have to face action as the traffic police has launched a special drive to create awareness about its importance to keep riders safe and prevent accidents, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi Traffic Police has launched the special drive from January 13 to January 23 in the West and South West traffic districts of the national capital, infamous for accidents. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-Western Range) Prashant Gautam said he observed that the absence of rear-view mirror or not wearing rear seat belts had resulted in serious injuries and fatalities during accidents.

He has directed traffic inspectors in the Western range to take action against those not adhering to these norms. The commuters and motorists will also be educated about road traffic rules and the importance of rear-view mirror in vehicles and wearing rear seat belts.

An official order issued by DCP Traffic-Western Range) stated that driving without a rear-view mirror is not only “irresponsible” but also “dangerous” since it blocks a significant field of view of the driver, causing collisions with the faster moving vehicles from behind. “There is also very little compliance with provisions for use of rear-seat belts in cars.

This is reflective of poor awareness among riders on this crucial safety measure,” it said. “There are already provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for both these issues,” DCP Prashant Gautam said.

Flying of drones prohibited ahead of R-Day

The Delhi Police on Friday prohibited operation of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons over the national capital from January 20 in view of Republic Day celebrations. The directive issued by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava will be in force from January 20 to February 15

ITBP personnel rehearse for parade

Braving the chilly winter, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Friday practiced in full swing at Rajpath for the Republic Day parade. “ITBP marching and band contingents practice at the Rajpath for Republic Day Parade 2021,” it tweeted. The ITBP also congratulated the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day on Friday