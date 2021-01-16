STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Only 53 per cent get COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the vaccination centre at the state-run LNJP Hospital, accompanied by Jain and Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

Published: 16th January 2021 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a frontline worker, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi saw 4,319 healthcare workers turning up to get vaccinated, a little over half of what was expected by the Delhi government. The government had set a target of 8,100 to be vaccinated on Day 1 but the turnout was only 53.32%. It was no less than a festival on Saturday, with hospitals in the national capital decorated for the occasion.

At the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, became the first recipient of the vaccine in the national capital. Sending out a strong message that the vaccines were safe, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria followed by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul also got vaccinated. At the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital, a nurse from Kerala, Biji Tomy, got the first Covid-19 vaccine.

About 51 people across all 11 districts reported adverse events following the vaccination. According to the NDMC, two healthcare workers suffered mild tightness in the chest. They were kept under observation and discharged 30 minutes later after they felt normal. At the central government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, only 31 people turned up.

At the Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, around 50 received the vaccine. The numbers at private hospitals were higher. “When we got the news that our hospital will be a vaccination site, it was a ray of hope. We even did a dry run,” said Sahar Qureshi of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Satyendar Jain Delhi covid vaccination corona vaccination
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp