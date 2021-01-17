STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight Rohingyas held in Delhi after failing to show vaild documents

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eight Rohingyas were caught from different parts of the national capital after they failed to show valid documents, police said on Sunday.

In east Delhi, six of them, including three minors, were detained from outside the Anand Vihar Railway Station and sent to a detention centre, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said information was received about six suspected Rohingyas coming to Delhi via train from Tripura on January 6.

"Out of the six, three were minors. They were detained outside Anand Vihar railway station and sent to detention centre," he said.

"An FIR under the Foreigners Act has been registered at Patparganj Industrial Area police station," he added.

In Dwarka district, two Rohingyas, found living illegally in Uttam Nagar area, were arrested on Friday, said another senior police officer.

They were identified as Hamid Hussain (23) and Nabi Hussain (22), he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said a case has been registered under the Foreigners Act on the complaint of Head Constable Neeraj Kumar of Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

"Both the accused are permanent resident of Myanmar and had entered India illegally on November 1 last year via Bangladesh border," said he said.

The officer said both the arrested men belong to the Buthidaung area of Myanmar region and "were found living in Hastal village in Uttam nagar area of Delhi without any passport or Visa," he said.

