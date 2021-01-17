First bird flu case confirmed after dead owl found infected with virus in Delhi zoo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first case of bird flu was reported from Delhi zoo on Saturday after a dead owl was found to have been infected with the avian influenza virus. The administration said it has intensified sanitation drive inside the zoo. The National Zoological Park is considered to be a probable hotspot of the flu and the city’s animal husbandry department confirmed positive case of H5N8 was detected in a Brown Fish Owl which was in captivity.

Earlier, after Delhi government formed rapid response teams to monitor bird flu situation at various hotspots, samples were collected from faecal droppings of free-ranging birds and water samples of ponds in Delhi zoo from different locations to check for any presence of the infection. The samples were found positive for H5N8 avian influenza virus under real time RT-PCR test done by ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, on Friday.

“As per the standard protocols and guidelines issued by the government, the sanitization and surveillance drills have been intensified and all possible preventive and prophylactic measure are being taken meticulously,” Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey said a statement.

According to officials, birds which are in captivity have been isolated and are under consistent monitoring and care.

“Movement of staffs and workers in the zoo is also being restricted and regulated keeping in view the avian influenza threat,” the zoo administration said. Delhi zoo is closed for the public since last year in view of the pandemic. Delhi government has issued orders for the concerned departments to be on alert.