STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi students look forward to clearing doubts in class

Despite online classes, for hundreds of Delhi government school students, the first class of the academic year 2020- 2021 will begin from Monday.

Published: 18th January 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

school sanitization

A worker seen spraying sanitizer at the school premises before the opening of classes for the 10th and 12th students in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite online classes, for hundreds of Delhi government school students, the first class of the academic year 2020- 2021 will begin from Monday. The schools in the city will reopen from January 18 after a gap of almost ten months. 

“As lockdown was imposed, my entire family shifted to our native village in Uttar Pradesh. I could not attend a single online classes due to lack of mobile phone and internet connectivity,” said Sumit Kumar, a class 12 student of a Delhi government-run school. 

Kumar used to help his father in day and studied in night but he could not understand many chapters due to lack of guidance. “I will be attending my first class on Monday and I hope to  get my doubts cleared in next three months,” he said. 

Another student, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “I am happy that schools are opening. At least, I will cover some chapters and the Class 12 exam. In the entire lockdown, I was doing chores from cleaning to cooking. I somehow covered easy subjects but Ecomonics and Maths are very difficult.” 

“I have attended online classes but I did not understand anything. Most of the time, we faced internet problem. We hope the reopening of schools will give confidence to write board exams,” said Siddharth another student.

“I am very nervous as well as excited as I will meet my friends after a long time. Also, it will be completely different from earlier,” said Priyal, a Class 12 student from Indrapratha School in the national capital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi schools Delhi coronavirus online class Schools reopen
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp