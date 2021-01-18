Delhi students look forward to clearing doubts in class

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite online classes, for hundreds of Delhi government school students, the first class of the academic year 2020- 2021 will begin from Monday. The schools in the city will reopen from January 18 after a gap of almost ten months.

“As lockdown was imposed, my entire family shifted to our native village in Uttar Pradesh. I could not attend a single online classes due to lack of mobile phone and internet connectivity,” said Sumit Kumar, a class 12 student of a Delhi government-run school.

Kumar used to help his father in day and studied in night but he could not understand many chapters due to lack of guidance. “I will be attending my first class on Monday and I hope to get my doubts cleared in next three months,” he said.

Another student, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “I am happy that schools are opening. At least, I will cover some chapters and the Class 12 exam. In the entire lockdown, I was doing chores from cleaning to cooking. I somehow covered easy subjects but Ecomonics and Maths are very difficult.”

“I have attended online classes but I did not understand anything. Most of the time, we faced internet problem. We hope the reopening of schools will give confidence to write board exams,” said Siddharth another student.

“I am very nervous as well as excited as I will meet my friends after a long time. Also, it will be completely different from earlier,” said Priyal, a Class 12 student from Indrapratha School in the national capital.