Eat and recycle

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Ordering in essentials has become a norm in this pandemic, which has generated a lot of plastic waste congestion across the city and its water bodies. But as it appears, Pot Pot that began operations in Delhi in January is mindful of its carbon footprint. All their packaging is recyclable and biodegradable.

Be it the sugarcane pulp containers that can be composted within 60 days, canvas potlis and bags, glass containers with aluminium caps, terracotta bowls, and aluminium cutlery. That is exactly how our order arrived, packed in a resourceefficient manner.

A few dishes like the chaats are DIY, so patience needs to be exercised as dry items are packed separately in a cardboard box and the dressings and dips in the glass pots. But it was worth the effort, as the Palak Potta Chaat was crunchy and tangy in equal proportions, and could beat any roadside chaat. The Truffle Galouti Slider came in a terracotta dish plate.

The kebabs made from minced mushrooms, raw banana and spices, complement the saffron pao, with green chutney or tomato sauce as worthy accompaniments. A lot of dips come with with the overall order, which only confuses as none are labelled. So dip, taste and choose/refrain according to your palate — I settled for mint and mango. Salmon Tikka marinated in Bengali mustard, is melt-in-themouth tender.

The chutneys, onion, and lemon enhance its taste even more. The texture of the mutton in the Mutton Raan Tacos’ was quite like rubber, so microwave it before eating. On that note, the packaging makes it easy to microwave. There are options in biryanis and rice, and main courses like Smoked Paneer Potter, Haleem, Nalli Nihari, Dal Makhani, but the place serves better snacking items, ideal for an evening with friends for family. For the main course, the best accompaniment is the Truffle Kulcha with a side of spiced butter.

Though all the mains are accompanied with rotis, you can ask for rotis of your choice. Executive Chef Madan Arya, with the group for 10 years now, says, “Our Kakori, Black Daal, Chaat, Truffle Kulcha, Appam and Coastal Food being the hot sellers.” Popular options in the range of sweet pots are Walnut Halwa, Besan Seera, and Black Gajar Halwa that is made from the black carrots, though the latter will not pander to the (orange) Gajar Ka Halwa lover. I already plan to use the glass containers that make good airtight storage for food titbits, and use the terracotta ones to plant saplings.