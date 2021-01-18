STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lt Governor suggests inter-departmental panels for New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project

After detailed deliberations, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal advised that inter departmental committees be formed to ensure coordination, thus helping in arriving at unanimous decisions.

Published: 18th January 2021 06:00 PM

New Delhi railway station. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday suggested forming inter departmental committees to coordinate the implementation of the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project.

Chairing second meeting of the apex committee to oversee and facilitate the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station, Baijal held detailed deliberations with all stakeholders, including Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev. "After detailed deliberations, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal advised that inter departmental committees be formed to ensure coordination, thus helping in arriving at unanimous decisions," officials said.

They said that he also urged all stakeholders to implement the project carefully and meticulously.

Baijal emphasised on ensuring adequate rest rooms for passengers, maximum zero waste toilets, incorporation of vertical green development in the design of the project as well as use of only recycled water for all non-potable purposes.

According to officials, the L-G also suggested revisiting the detailed walkability and cycling lane plan, considering the inter-connectivity of the station with surrounding areas. The meeting was attended by vice chairmen of DDA and RLDA, managing director of DMRC, representative of NITI Ayog and other stakeholder agencies.

