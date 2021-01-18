STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What he has done for the party? Delhi Congress chief hits out at Kapil Sibal

Published: 18th January 2021 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Monday attacked senior party leader and former Chandni Chowk MP Kapil Sibal, saying he should work towards strengthening the organisation instead of "needlessly" issuing statements.

Kumar's attack was prompted by Sibal's interview in a newspaper which quoted him as saying that there was no "clarity" over internal polls and there was "disenchantment" in the party.

"What did he do for the party organisation in the past 10 months? How many issues did he raise? How many times did the honourable ex-MP visit Chandni Chowk? Still, he questions the organisation. Is this how the organisation will become strong," Kumar said in a series of tweets.

He claimed that many party workers, commoners and elected representatives from Chandni Chowk have complained that "big leaders" become parliamentarians and ministers but leave the people at the mercy of God after losing elections.

Sibal was elected from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009 polls.

He lost to BJP's Harsh Vardhan in the 2014 general election.

Kumar alleged that Sibal was merely issuing statements that are not going to strengthen the party organisation.

"Sibal has been continuously issuing statements. He has been MP from Chandni Chowk, what did he do to strengthen the Congress there? Instead of needlessly issuing statements, he should work to strengthen the party organisation," Kumar said in another tweet.

Sibal has been critical of the Congress leadership over organisational issues, including internal polls and a full-time party president.

He was among the senior Congress leaders who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi in August last year, expressing unhappiness over the way the party was functioning.

TAGS
Anil Kumar Kapil Sibal Congress
