STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj says Centre should build confidence about COVID vaccine

However, since the launch only around 50 percent of the target of people to be vaccinated is being achieved.

Published: 19th January 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cautioning that the confidence among public on the Covid vaccines is going down, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the Centre should answer the queries related to the immunisation.“If there are queries in the minds of people (regarding vaccination), then Central government should answer them and build confidence among people that the vaccine is safe, government should look into this,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP national spokesperson.His comments come at a time when a row over efficacy of vaccine has been heating up after doctors at central government-run hospitals in Delhi had raised concerns. 

Although Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the day of launch had said that people should only listen to experts and not pay heed to rumours, the party is saying people are not confident to get the vaccine. 

“Earlier, there was a lot of excitement regarding vaccine, everyone used to ask about… and were waiting eagerly, but now confidence is going down regarding vaccination. Government should do a confidence building exercise so that people come forward and get vaccinated,” added the MLA from Greater Kailash. 
Delhi government has made arrangements at 81 sites for people to get vaccinated. 

However, since the launch only around 50 percent of the target of people to be vaccinated is being achieved.Bhardwaj also attacked the BJP-ruled municipal corporations for allegedly siphoning off the money taken from 34,000 retired employees which is taken as medical assistance. 

“The Delhi High Court observed that the BJP ruled MCD has not yet registered any of the hospitals under this scheme. Which means, that the BJP ruled MCD has taken the money from the employees but in reality has not initiated the process of the scheme. This clearly shows that the BJP ruled MCD has done a corruption of `221 crore” said Bhardwaj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saurabh Bhardwaj COVID vaccine Covaxin Covidshield aap
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp