AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj says Centre should build confidence about COVID vaccine

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cautioning that the confidence among public on the Covid vaccines is going down, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the Centre should answer the queries related to the immunisation.“If there are queries in the minds of people (regarding vaccination), then Central government should answer them and build confidence among people that the vaccine is safe, government should look into this,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP national spokesperson.His comments come at a time when a row over efficacy of vaccine has been heating up after doctors at central government-run hospitals in Delhi had raised concerns.

Although Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the day of launch had said that people should only listen to experts and not pay heed to rumours, the party is saying people are not confident to get the vaccine.

“Earlier, there was a lot of excitement regarding vaccine, everyone used to ask about… and were waiting eagerly, but now confidence is going down regarding vaccination. Government should do a confidence building exercise so that people come forward and get vaccinated,” added the MLA from Greater Kailash.

Delhi government has made arrangements at 81 sites for people to get vaccinated.

However, since the launch only around 50 percent of the target of people to be vaccinated is being achieved.Bhardwaj also attacked the BJP-ruled municipal corporations for allegedly siphoning off the money taken from 34,000 retired employees which is taken as medical assistance.

“The Delhi High Court observed that the BJP ruled MCD has not yet registered any of the hospitals under this scheme. Which means, that the BJP ruled MCD has taken the money from the employees but in reality has not initiated the process of the scheme. This clearly shows that the BJP ruled MCD has done a corruption of `221 crore” said Bhardwaj.