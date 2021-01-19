STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All classes to reopen only when normalcy resumes: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia says govt waiting for more people to get vaccines for fully opening schools in national capital; rules out scrapping of nursery admission process this year

Published: 19th January 2021 07:26 AM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with students during visit to a govt-run school on Monday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As students from classes 10 and 12 returned to classrooms on Monday after ten months, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that schools will reopen fully with other classes only after a large number of people get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the city. He also said that the government will start nursery admissions once the situation gets normal. 

“The nursery admission process has stopped due to Covid-19 pandemic. The admissions are delayed but not cancelled. Delhi government will start nursery admissions once the situation gets normal,” said Sisodia who is also the education minister.

Sisodia visited the Kautilya Government Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya School in Chirag Enclave and Delhi Public School (DPS) Mathura Road to assess the readiness and arrangements made for safety for the students of class X and XII. “It is only after careful consideration that we have reopened the schools for class 10 and 12 students. Since CBSE has announced the dates for board exams in May, it would have been unfair for the students to directly sit down for the examinations without any counselling or pre-board classes,” said Sisodia. 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule of board exams from 4th May for class 10 and 12. “All concerned officials were directed to go to their zones and districts to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are being followed strictly. I also directed them to speak to the students and teachers and understand their concerns,” Sisodia said. 

He also took stock of the necessary precautions taken by all Delhi Schools and the implementation of protocols-- socially distanced classes, availability of sanitisers, masks and cleanliness of the schools — that they were being diligently followed. 

“We have reopened the schools so our children can be better prepared to take their boards, especially after such a long disruption in their schooling. Though this will not make up for the loss of almost a year’s disruption, we wanted to do everything from our end,” he said. 

Sisodia also reassured the students regarding their results. “We are content that schools have now reopened. Results can be discussed later.” On the mixed reaction from parents on school reopening, he said it was natural for the parents to feel so. Their confidence will build over time which will lead to more students coming to schools.

