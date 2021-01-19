COVID-19 vaccination: On Day 2, less than 50% beneficiaries receive shots

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second day of Covid vaccination drive in the national capital failed to achieve even half the day’s target as only 3,598 beneficiaries received the jab against the government’s goal of inoculating 8,100. According to the Delhi government, only 44 per cent of the targeted health workers received the vaccines on Monday. However, the state’s figure didn’t match with that of the central government. As per the Union Health Ministry, only 3,111 beneficiaries received their dose in Delhi on Monday.

On Saturday, which was the first day of the pan-India vaccination, as many as 4,319 beneficiaries had received the shot in the city. While no vaccination was carried out on Sunday, the tally on Monday dropped by 721 compared to Saturday’s figure.

The state government further said 26 beneficiaries have suffered from adverse event following immunization (AEFI). Compared to the state and central government-run hospitals, private hospitals fared better in terms of the number of beneficiaries vaccinated. According to sources, only eight workers from the AIIMS were vaccinated where Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is being administered, while at Lok Nayak hospital, where the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield is given, 12 beneficiaries received the jab.

The figures were 19 and 20 respectively at the Delhi State Cancer Institute and the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. At Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, however, the figure was better compared to the first day. While 31 beneficiaries were given the vaccine on Saturday, the number rose to 69 on Monday. Among private hospitals, Gangaram and Indian Spinal Injuries Centre gave vaccine to 58, Apollo-73 and Akash Healthcare- 57.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that some people decided not to turn up at last moment and the low turnout was because of this. “The vaccination programme is completely voluntary. We cannot ask anyone to compulsorily take the shot even if the person has registered for it,” he had said. “Despite negative publicity about the vaccines, I, being a healthcare professional, know that the vaccines made in the country are safe,” said Dr Maninder Shah Singh, an orthopaedic at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre who received the jab on Monday.

Only 8 get jabs at AIIMS

Only eight health workers received vaccinations at AIIMS as, according to official sources, there were doubts on multiple factors, including apprehensions of adverse events and late notifications through the Co-WIN app, due to which many people got the information late and were not able to come.

At 19, farmer’s son is youngest to get jab

Baghpat native Shiv Kumar rode over 20 km on his bike daily to Rajiv Gandhi hospital in east Delhi during the lockdown, zealously fed coronavirus patients and shared their grief, and on Monday the 19-year-old became the youngest staff of the facility to get the Covid vaccine. Kumar, son of a farmer, who delivered yeoman service during the pandemic, was beaming with pride and exhibited humility after getting a jab of Covishield on his arm at the hospital.

Workers scour Net before taking vaccine

Healthcare workers in the national capital are taking into consideration the experience of their colleagues and scouring newspapers and the Internet for information on possible side-effects before going for the Covid vaccine. Also, many have chosen not to tell their “worried” family members about taking the jab. Jay Mahawer, a 24-year-old nursing staff at Moolchand Medcity in Southeast Delhi, said he read about the vaccine and its side effects on the Internet.