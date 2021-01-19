STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Court directs police to preserve call detail records of 10 accused

The court directed the investigating officer (IO) to take all the necessary steps within 10 days for CDR preservation and file a compliance report on February 1.

Published: 19th January 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday directed the police to preserve the call detail records (CDRs) of 10 accused from February 20-28 last year in a north-east Delhi riots case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar said the CDRs of the mobile phone numbers of the accused persons were required to be preserved as it would not be possible in future to call them during evidence.

The court directed the investigating officer (IO) to take all the necessary steps within 10 days for CDR preservation and file a compliance report on February 1.

It was hearing a plea moved by accused Shadab Alam for directions to the police for preservation of CDRs of all the accused in the case as it was available only for a year with the mobile service providers.

"After going through the material on record and after hearing the submissions, I am of the considered opinion that CDRs of mobile phone numbers of the accused persons.  Moved by accused Shahdab are required to be preserved as it would not be possible in future to call them during evidence, if the court comes to a conclusion during trial that production of the CDRs is necessary for the just decision of the case. Hence, the concerned service providers shall preserve the CDRs of mobile phone numbers mentioned in the application for the period with effect from February 20, 2020, to February 28, 2020, till further directions of this court," the judge said his order.

The plea, filed through advocate Tara Narula, sought preservation of the CDRs so that they may not be destroyed after completion of one year and the accused can summon them for evidence during defence evidence.

Narula had told the court that she was not pressing for summoning of the CDRs at this point of time and was only seeking its preservation.

All the accused were arrested in the case related to the riots in Dayalpur area.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi court
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp