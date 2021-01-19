Do not ignore seasonal swellings

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Are you suffering from painful, itchy swollen fingers or toes? Worry not, you are one of the many who experience this occurrence in the winters, particularly on days when there is little sunshine. The condition is called chilblains — small, red or purple-blue, itchy blister-like swellings on the skin that occur after prolonged exposure to cold. The first sign is redness of fingertips or toes. The skin might experience a burning sensation, and if not checked at this stage, the skin turns blue and then purple, accompanied by pain. These typically occur at the body’s extremities like toes, fingers, heels, earlobes, tip of the nose. In some cases, the swelling leads to blisters or ulcers.

“This is the body’s reaction to extreme cold, and though a common occurrence during winters, it is often misdiagnosed and misrepresented due to which people keep suffering,” says Dr Syed Nazim Hussain, Dermatologist. “The peripheral parts of the body swell due to lack of blood flow which leads to constriction and then inflammation of blood vessels (a condition called vasculitis),” he says, adding that children and the aged are more prone to this condition, as they are sensitive to the cold. Other susceptible groups are smokers, diabetics, malnourished and those with vascular diseases. “Some have a family history of chilblains. Even, extremely thin people are prone to it,” he adds. Wearing tight shoes can also cause this condition, as it constricts the blood vessels. Recent studies link chilblains to viral infections, including Covid-19.

Prevention

While this condition is common in Delhi after the temperature plummets below 10 degrees, Dr Hussain informs that it is very rare at far more colder places like the US. “This is because of the utter lack of attention people here pay to their bodies. Those living abroad take precautions prior to the onset of winter, but people here wait till the last stage to get to a doctor,” he laments. “It is not a serious condition to begin with, but because people ignore swollen fingers and toes, it leads to blisters and ulcers, and pain,” he says.

Tips