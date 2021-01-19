Pongal event ignored by Delhi BJP?

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP celebrating Makar Sankranti while skipping Pongal festival on the same day has left a section of party workers bewildered. Questioning the rationale behind giving a miss to Pongal, the harvest festival observed by Tamils, senior party leaders said they have no official information why no event was planned on the occasion this time unlike previous years.

“Why are we ignoring nearly 20 lakh south Indian voters in the national capital while the Arvind Kejriwal-led state government has created a ‘Tamil Academy’? Interestingly, Delhi BJP has also a South Indian Cell. Till last year, Pongal was celebrated by the cell which was headed by Jai Kumar Anna.”

“Without any information, it wasn’t held this time. However, on Sunday, northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari organised a function to celebrate Makar Sankranti and Pongal at his official residence in his personal capacity, which was attended by a large number of people,” said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

According to some leaders, cadre in Delhi is also discontented with two parallel Makar Sankranti events organised—one by its Purvanchal Morcha and second programme was held by Delhi BJP general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh — on January 14.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta made sure that he attended both the programmes.Ashok Goel, vice president of Delhi BJP, said that Singh organises a (personal) separate programme on Makar Sankranti every year. “Timings of both events —party and individual organised by Singh—were different,” he said, adding that he had no knowledge about Pongal celebration issue.

Despite the attempt, Gupta couldn’t be reached for comments.An office bearer of Delhi BJP said that Purvanchal Morcha’s event was technically the official program of the party as it was held at its headquarters however Singh’s a personal function.

“Two events at the same time were apparently orgarnised with ill-intention and a show of strength. The state leadership should have intervened and curtailed the attempt of one-upmanship. Instead of bringing both groups together, the state leadership seems to have encouraging a divide in Purvanchali leadership in Delhi,” said a leader, requesting anonymity.