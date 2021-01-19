STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pongal event ignored by Delhi BJP?

The Delhi BJP celebrating Makar Sankranti while skipping Pongal festival on the same day has left a section of party workers bewildered. 

Published: 19th January 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari celebrates Makar Sankranti and Pongal at his official residence | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP celebrating Makar Sankranti while skipping Pongal festival on the same day has left a section of party workers bewildered. Questioning the rationale behind giving a miss to Pongal, the harvest festival observed by Tamils, senior party leaders said they have no official information why no event was planned on the occasion this time unlike previous years. 

“Why are we ignoring nearly 20 lakh south Indian voters in the national capital while the Arvind Kejriwal-led state government has created a ‘Tamil Academy’? Interestingly, Delhi BJP has also a South Indian Cell. Till last year, Pongal was celebrated by the cell which was headed by Jai Kumar Anna.”

“Without any information, it wasn’t held this time. However, on Sunday, northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari organised a function to celebrate Makar Sankranti and Pongal at his official residence in his personal capacity, which was attended by a large number of people,” said a senior Delhi BJP leader. 

According to some leaders, cadre in Delhi is also discontented with two parallel Makar Sankranti events organised—one by its Purvanchal Morcha and second programme was held by  Delhi BJP general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh — on January 14. 

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta made sure that he attended both the programmes.Ashok Goel, vice president of Delhi BJP, said that Singh organises a (personal) separate programme on Makar Sankranti every year. “Timings of both events —party and individual organised by Singh—were different,” he said, adding that he had no knowledge about Pongal celebration issue.

Despite the attempt, Gupta couldn’t be reached for comments.An office bearer of Delhi BJP said that Purvanchal Morcha’s event was technically the official program of the party as it was held at its headquarters however Singh’s a personal function.

“Two events at the same time were apparently orgarnised with ill-intention and a show of strength.   The state leadership should have intervened and curtailed the attempt of one-upmanship. Instead of bringing both groups together, the state leadership seems to have encouraging a divide in Purvanchali leadership in Delhi,” said a leader, requesting anonymity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi BJP Makar Sankranti Pongal
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp