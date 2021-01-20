Focus on better monitoring of water leakages, says Raghav Chadha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha Tuesday stressed the need for completing the installation of flow meters for better monitoring of water supply and losses across the city. Flow meters are required to measure the flow and quantity of water from a particular point and help detect leakages.

“Delhi is a landlocked city, and thus, has limited water resources. To conserve water, it is essential to measure the quantity of water by installing a flow meter. DJB’s objective is to establish a state-of-the-art, real-time monitoring system for Delhi’s water supply as well as the proper functioning of water treatment plants through the SCADA system,” Chadha said.

The DJB has initiated projects for installation of flow meters and setting up of a SCADA Centre. It intends to install about 3,200 flow meters for water auditing. A total of 3,192 flow meters have already been installed and their integration with the SCADA Centre is under progress.

The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) centre is DJB’s high-tech monitoring system, which among its many functions, allows the headquarters at Varunalaya to detect where and how much water is being leaked or tapped, along with water production and distribution across Delhi.

“The deployment of an alarm system in the SCADA will help issue timely alerts on the quality and quantity parameters. It has been seen that DJB is facing regular crises in water production due to various pollutants. Turbidity is another parameter that must be factored in during water production. The alarm system will go off as soon as the parameters are crossed,” said Chadha.