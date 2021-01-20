Sanitation worker who volunteered for first Covid vaccine shot to be honoured

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will honour Manish Kumar, the first person to get vaccinated in the national capital on Saturday. Kumar, who is a sanitation worker by profession, will be honoured by Delhi Commission for Safari Karamchari for showing courage in working through pandemic as a corona warrior and also setting examples for others by taking the first jab of vaccine when the programme was launched last week.

“Manish Kumar has set an example for the entire country by stepping forward and getting vaccinated. We want to honour him for dedicatedly doing his duty and even showing courage in getting vaccine, when people are not very confident about it,” said Sanjay Gehlot, Chairman of the Commission.

Kumar was vaccinated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine. According to Gehlot, the commission has also invited All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Director Randeep Guleria to honour Kumar with a certificate.

ICU beds quota reduced: HC told

The Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday that the Delhi government has reduced the reservation of Civid-19 ICU beds in private hospitals here to 25 per cent, from 40 per cent earlier. Justice Navin Chawla listed the matter for further hearing on February 2, after the counsel for petitioner Association of Healthcare Providers said he is waiting for instructions from member hospitals on this development and sought some time. The organisation has sought quashing of the government’s September 12, 2020 order to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for Covid-19 patients in 33 private hospitals which are its members.