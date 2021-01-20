STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sanitation worker who volunteered for first Covid vaccine shot to be honoured

The Delhi government will honour Manish Kumar, the first person to get vaccinated in the national capital on Saturday. 

Published: 20th January 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will honour Manish Kumar, the first person to get vaccinated in the national capital on Saturday. Kumar, who is a sanitation worker by profession, will be honoured by Delhi Commission for Safari Karamchari for showing courage in working through pandemic as a corona warrior and also setting examples for others by taking the first jab of vaccine when the programme was launched last week. 

“Manish Kumar has set an example for the entire country by stepping forward and getting vaccinated. We want to honour him for dedicatedly doing his duty and even showing courage in getting vaccine, when people are not very confident about it,” said Sanjay Gehlot, Chairman of the Commission.

Kumar was vaccinated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine. According to Gehlot, the commission has also invited All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Director Randeep Guleria to honour Kumar with a certificate.

ICU beds quota reduced: HC told 
The Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday that the Delhi government has  reduced the reservation of Civid-19 ICU beds in private hospitals here to 25 per cent, from 40 per cent earlier. Justice Navin Chawla listed the matter for further hearing on February 2, after the counsel for petitioner Association of Healthcare Providers said he is waiting for instructions from member hospitals on this development and sought some time. The organisation has sought quashing of the government’s September 12, 2020 order to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for Covid-19 patients in 33 private hospitals which are its members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine vaccination Covaxin Covidshield Coronavirus Delhi coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp