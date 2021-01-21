Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain’s COVID bill was only Rs 2.5 lakh: RTI reply

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who was last year diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection claimed a medical reimbursement of only Rs 2.54 lakh for his treatment, revealed an RTI filed by this correspondent. Jain, 56, the MLA from Shakurbasti constituency had been admitted to private hospital Max in Saket for eight days after he was found positive for the viral infection.

According to the Right To Information reply, the minister had submitted a medical-reimbursement bill amounting to Rs 2,54,898 for a period of treatment from June 19 to June 26 at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, to the General Administrative Department (GAD) of the Delhi government.

Max hospital at that time was offering daily Covid package at Rs 25,090 for routine general ward, Rs 27,190 for routine twin-sharing, Rs 30,490 for routine ward plus private room, Rs 53,050 for ICU without ventilator and Rs 72,550 for ICU with a ventilator. The health minister was first admitted to the government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on June 16.

Jain was kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) had dipped and he was also diagnosed with pneumonia. On June 19 he was admitted to the ICU ward of Max hospital. Jain was also administered with plasma therapy to improve his condition.

Interestingly, bill of treatment of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also diagnosed with Covid-19 along with malaria in the month of September, has not been received in the GAD for payment till November, 2020, according to the RTI. Sisodia was initially admitted to the state-run Lok Nayak Hospital after suffering fever and experiencing breathing difficulties. Later he was shifted to the private Max hospital in Saket where he too was administered plasma therapy.

Required full-time oxygen support

