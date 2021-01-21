STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain’s COVID bill was only Rs 2.5 lakh: RTI reply

Satyendar Jain sought reimbursement of private hospital expenses from the govt

Published: 21st January 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who was last year diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection claimed a medical reimbursement of only Rs 2.54 lakh for his treatment, revealed an RTI filed by this correspondent. Jain, 56, the MLA from Shakurbasti constituency had been admitted to private hospital Max in Saket for eight days after he was found positive for the viral infection.

According to the Right To Information reply, the minister had submitted a medical-reimbursement bill amounting to Rs 2,54,898 for a period of treatment from June 19 to June 26 at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, to the General Administrative Department (GAD) of the Delhi government.

Max hospital at that time was offering daily Covid package at Rs 25,090 for routine general ward, Rs 27,190 for routine twin-sharing, Rs 30,490 for routine ward plus private room, Rs 53,050 for ICU without ventilator and Rs 72,550 for ICU with a ventilator. The health minister was first admitted to the government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on June 16. 

Jain was kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) had dipped and he was also diagnosed with pneumonia. On June 19 he was admitted to the ICU ward of Max hospital. Jain was also administered with plasma therapy to improve his condition.

Interestingly, bill of treatment of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also diagnosed with Covid-19 along with malaria in the month of September, has not been received in the GAD for payment till November, 2020, according to the RTI. Sisodia was initially admitted to the state-run Lok Nayak Hospital after suffering fever and experiencing breathing difficulties. Later he was shifted to the private Max hospital in Saket where he too was administered plasma therapy.

Required full-time oxygen support
The health minister was first admitted to the government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on June 16. He was kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) had dipped and he was also diagnosed with pneumonia. On June 19 he was admitted to the ICU ward of Max hospital. Jain was also administered with plasma therapy during treatment

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Satyendar Jain covid bill Delhi coronavirus coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp